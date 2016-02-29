Jovonne is hopeful he'll find a forever family - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Jovonne is hopeful he'll find a forever family



SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - He's an 11-year-old boy who loves to cook, bake and even knows how to make sushi, and he would love nothing more than to have a family to share his meals with and parents to talk to over dinner about his day.

Jovonne, who is hopeful he'll find a forever family, is growing up, but is still very much a child and knows how to bring out the kid in his social worker.

We spent some time on the playground together with Jovonne eager to try new things. I could tell he was having a good time, but I never expected Jovonne to give me such a heartfelt answer, when I asked him this:

“You having fun today?”

“Yeah, I've had more fun than I've had in a while,” said Jovonne. 

“Today? Why do you say that?” asked Marcella.

“Because, oh, because I'm finally outside. I usually don't go outside that much anymore,” responded Jovonne.

Jovonne, who is now living in a group home, was just grateful to be a park with people who care about him and then he shared what it would mean to him to find a forever family:

“It would mean a lot to me, because I've had many people in my life, like, leave,” he said.

Jovonne, who had been in a stable family environment for years, was recently put back into the foster system through no fault of his own.

“He was a part of a family for so long, and things he has no control over have led to him being in this situation, and I'm just hopeful he gets that chance again,” said protective services worker Cecil Ashley. “So that he can be encouraged to know he's wanted and loved.”

“He really doesn't understand, and he really sees himself as part of a family because he's grown up in a family,” said Maurice Voce, the Court Appointed Special Advocate.

All Jovonne wants is a family to call his own.

“Come home to and have a hug every day, have fun, joke around and be able to do lots of things,” Jovonne said. “It would make my heart grow three times bigger.”

And this polite and positive boy, is hopeful, his future forever family is watching.

“And well, to all the people out there who might say yes, thank you very much,” Jovonne added.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

