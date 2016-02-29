San Diego's economy showing mix signs

SAN DIEGO - The University of San Diego Burnham-Moores Institute for Real Estate's Index of Leading Economic Indicators for San Diego County was released Monday, showing a mixed bag of results in January, with half the indicators up and the others down.
Professor Alan Gin said that left the index unchanged, following three months of increases.
Gin said the amount of help-wanted advertising jumped last month, with smaller improvements in the employment picture and the number of residential units authorized by building permits. Ads for job-seekers were at their highest level since November 2007, he said.
But those gains were offset by drops in consumer confidence, the outlook for the national economy and, especially, local stock prices.
Gin said the local economy remained on track for growth this year, boosted by low gas prices and interest rates. However, growth won't be as strong as last year, he said.
"On the downside is turmoil and weakness in the global economy," Gin said. "Of particular concern is China, which has to deal with an implosion in its stock market, a potential real estate bubble, weakness in its financial sector and a restructuring of its economy away from export-fueled growth to a more consumer and consumption oriented economy."
The index stood at 139.6 in January -- close to the post-recession high of 140.3 recorded last June, according to the professor.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.