Software company bringing 150 jobs to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and representatives from the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation helped Northern California-based software development company Wrike open its newest office in University City.

The fast-growing technology company is expected to add 150 jobs to the local economy in the next three years.

Wrike was named one of North America's fastest growing companies by Deloitte last year. 

