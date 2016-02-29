The flamingo kid couldn't resist jumping into the exhibit

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An unexpected visitor ruffled some feathers at the San Diego Zoo this weekend.

Bill Lanzarotta says he and his daughter were watching the flamingos when he says a little boy suddenly appeared in the flamingo enclosure.

"We saw the flamingos just walking around out there and then ten seconds after walking up, you see them all come flying at us. Then we were really confused as to why that was happening and then you see this little boy come running out by the side to us," said Bill.

The incident happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. and as soon as the boy entered the enclosure, the flamingos became agitated.

"They're squawking. A few of them are fighting each other. They're obviously uncomfortable with the whole situation," said Bill. "The kid had to be like four or five, so he knew how to climb over the fence and he just wanted to get close to the flamingos."

It remains unclear how the boy managed to get into the flamingo enclosure.

"There are barriers around that habitat, so we don't know how that happened," said San Diego Zoo spokeswoman Christina Simmons

"He was just walking around the backside of it. As you can see, he really didn't go into the water but it looked like he wanted to. He was just like this for a whole moment like, well, am I going to go in or not," said Bill.

The San Diego Zoo says getting into one of their animal enclosures is rare, even with their more than 3.5 million guests a year.

"If they've been to the zoo, they know they are not supposed to cross a barrier. They are not supposed to approach wildlife. They are supposed to stay on the paths, then they'll do that when they go out into the wild as well," said Simmons.

The flamingos are non-threatening and zoo workers ask that visitors give the animals space. After Saturday's walk-in, the zoo says several guests reported the incident to security personnel.

"We're going back again, maybe we'll see ...hopefully we won't see another kid jump in the flamingo pit," said Bill.

Both the little boy and the flamingos were ok after the boy's father picked him up and removed him from the enclosure.