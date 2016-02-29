San Diego launches DataSD website

SAN DIEGO - The city of San Diego launched DataSD.org, a portal that will provide access to more than 100 sets of municipal data beginning this summer.

Currently, users of the website can vote on which datasets should be prioritized when the city begins releasing the information.

Data will be provided in areas like street sweeping schedules, park restroom locations, active and inactive business tax accounts, and average daily traffic counts.

"San Diego is a city of innovation, and DataSD will help further our efforts to harness that creative spirit,'' Mayor Kevin Faulconer said.

"This is about including residents in the conversation so we can make government more responsive and transparent,'' the mayor said. ``Data is a key public asset, one that can be used to make our city government work smarter, faster and potentially cheaper."

The site currently includes information about the municipal budget and a gallery of maps. More items will be added based on the public input.

The site is open-source, so programmers will be able to collaborate with DataSD staff to add more features. Site users are also encouraged to weigh in if they spot bugs.