Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla among top hospitals in the country

LA JOLLA (CNS) - Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla was named Monday as one of the 100 best hospitals in the country by Truven Health Analytics, a healthcare management data firm.

Scripps was one of 20 named in the Large Community Hospitals category, and was the only San Diego-area medical facility included on the 23rd annual list.

Truven said the 100 Top Hospitals award winners demonstrate top performance on both how patients are cared for, based on clinical measures, and how the hospital performs as an efficient business.

Many of the 2016 100 Top Hospitals award winners are breaking the mold for high performance," said Jean Chenoweth, the firm's senior vice president.

Hospitals in three out of the five hospital categories actually reduced overall expense year over year, while improving patient outcomes," Chenoweth said. ``Some of these hospitals also show a small degradation of operating profit margin. Hopefully this is not an indicator of a developing trend."

Overall, the top performing hospitals had lower 30-day mortality and readmission rates, fewer complications and higher survival rates, while maintaining 3 percent lower inpatient costs per beneficiary than other hospitals, according to Truven.

It was the first time Scripps Memorial Hospital has appeared on the list.