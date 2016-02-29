Water main break floods homes in Mission Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Repairs were completed Tuesday on a water main that ruptured underneath a Mission Beach alley, creating a geyser that flooded the

access road along with several homes.

The broken 12-inch-diameter PVC water pipe began flooding Bayside Lane near Seagirt Court about 5:30 p.m. Monday, said Arian Collins, spokesman for the San Diego Public Utilities Department.

The mishap left dozens of residences near Mission Bay without water service until crews were able to get the overflow controlled, which took about 90 minutes.

A single house in the neighborhood remained without water service until utility personnel completed the repair job about 3:30 this afternoon, Collins

said.

Water main break leads to massive geyser and flooding in Mission Beach: latest on @CBS8 at 11pm pic.twitter.com/5R39H1mWsz — Richard Allyn (@RichardCBS8) March 1, 2016

Flooding in Mission Beach at Seagirt and Bayside Lane....neighbors say crews were working on sink hole @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/dyyXilKGpE — Shannon Handy (@ShannonCBS8) March 1, 2016