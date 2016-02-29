Local survivor was on stage with Lady Gaga

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A local rape survivor spoke out about her big moment on stage with Lady Gaga during her powerful performance at the Academy Awards Sunday night.

Jasmin Enriquez is a community activist. She was interviewed for the documentary, “The Hunting Ground.”

Enriquez’s invite to the Oscars came days before the big night.

She told CBS News 8 it was all a whirlwind of emotions. She met Lady Gaga, and she admits she had no idea she would be able to connect with the multi-Grammy winning artist.

As Lady Gaga held her hand on stage, she knew as a survivor, that Gaga shared the same pain about the trauma.

Now, millions of others are hearing their message.

“A lot of sadness for why we were all together. It was a really bizarre feeling to walk into a room and be excited to see all these people, but knowing the reason we were all together was because something traumatic happened to us. So that was hard to swallow,” said Enriquez.

Jasmin shared the stage with 51 other men and woman who came out of silhouette and walked forward making eye contact with the audience.

“I wanted to make eye contact with people because I wanted them to see I was a real person," she said.

Each survivor wrote a word or message of strength on their arm. On Monday, Jasmin still had her “survivor” message on her right arm.

“I have always wanted to remind myself that I have gotten through it and it doesn't define me as a person. I survived. I’m getting through it," she said.

Jasmin and other survivors on stage got matching tattoos before the performance.

“I am doing this because I don't ever want this to happen to another person ever again,” she said.

Jasmin is part of “Only With Consent,” and organization based out of San Diego. The organization educates consent to people of all ages, focusing on college students across the nation.

Visit the “Only With Consent” website to learn more.