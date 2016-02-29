FBI looking for man who robbed bank in Vista

VISTA (CNS) - A tall thief in dark glasses robbed a North County bank Monday.

The bandit, who appeared to be in his mid-30s, handed a demand note to a teller at the Compass Bank branch office in the 900 block of South Santa Fe Avenue in Vista about 9 a.m., according to the FBI.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber walked outside and fled the area on foot. Witnesses described him as a roughly 6-foot-2-inch black man, wearing a gray fleece-style jacket, a black baseball cap with a red bill and sunglasses.