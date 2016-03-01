Police: Victim escapes kidnappers, calls for help in Oceanside - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

OCEANSIDE (CNS) - Two suspected kidnappers were arrested after a pursuit through Oceanside that ended in a crash early Tuesday.

The alleged victim somehow escaped the captors and called for help shortly before the chase began in the Mesa Margarita neighborhood around 3:30 a.m., Oceanside police Sgt. Jeff Brandt said.

The suspects were subsequently involved in a crash in the vicinity of Sleeping Indian and Wilshire roads, and one suspect was immediately arrested, Brandt said. Two guns were found in the car.

A search for the second suspect ended around 5:30 a.m. when he was taken into custody with the help of a police dog, Brandt said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

