Two men armed with gun, machete rob 7-Eleven - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Two men armed with gun, machete rob 7-Eleven

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men armed with a gun and a machete held up a 7-Eleven in Bankers Hill early Tuesday morning.

The robbers demanded cash from a clerk at the convenience store on Spruce Street near Fourth Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. and escaped with an
undisclosed amount, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

Police described both suspects as white men of around 25 wearing black shirts and bandanas. The gunman was wearing glasses, and the machete-wielding suspect had on green pants.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.