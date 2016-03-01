Clerk, customer trapped after driver slams into 7-Eleven - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Clerk, customer trapped after driver slams into 7-Eleven

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A clerk and a customer were trapped after a hit-and-run driver drove into a 7-Eleven Tuesday morning.

It happened just before midnight in the East Village.  An SUV crashed into the front of the convenience store.

The driver left the scene, trapping the clerk and a customer inside.

Firefighters arrived and used a special tool to pry open the doors.

Police are still looking for the driver. 

