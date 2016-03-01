Police arrest chase suspect in College Area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorist possibly armed with a gun fled a traffic accident near San Diego State University Tuesday morning, prompting campus officials to keep students and staffers secured indoors until he was taken into custody less than a half-hour later.



The man, whose name was not immediately available, crashed a car on College Avenue about 10:30 a.m., then jumped out, ran down an embankment and scrambled across the nearby interstate, according to San Diego police.



SDSU administrators issued a "shelter in place"' directive for the campus while officers searched for the suspect in areas just east of the school grounds.



Shortly before 11 a.m., police found the man hunkered down in foliage next to the connector from northbound College Avenue to eastbound I-8 and took him into custody, SDPD spokesman Travis Easter said. The university then canceled its security alert.



It was not immediately why the suspect -- who was not immediately identified -- ran from the car crash or if he turned out to be armed.