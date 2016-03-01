New bike trail runs along I-15 - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New bike trail runs along I-15

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Construction on a new bike path is scheduled to begin Tuesday and it's expected to help cyclists move through Mid-City, City Heights and Mission Valley. 

The new route will run parallel to interstate 15. 

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs has the details in this video report. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.