Missing hiker found safe in Scripps Ranch - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Missing hiker found safe in Scripps Ranch

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A 25-year-old woman who went missing on a hike in Mission Trails Regional Park was found safe in Scripps Ranch. 

According to police, the hiker made a 911 call and then her cellphone either went dead or was turned off. A sheriff's helicopter took part in the search effort. 

She was later found safe in Scripps Ranch. 

