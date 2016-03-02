Parents demand answers after high school brawl

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Parents vented their frustrations Tuesday night in front of the San Diego Unified School Board after a huge brawl at Lincoln High School.

Five students were injured and a campus security officer suffered a concussion during Friday’s fight.

The San Diego Unified officer suffered a concussion while trying to break up the fight, while some students were pepper sprayed.

Two students were arrested and another student was tased.

Parents questioned how the chaotic scene was handled.

The school superintendent planned to release the surveillance video, but the district attorney’s office would not allow it because it’s part of an ongoing investigation.

“The media is portraying our children as animals,” said one parent.

The case has now been forwarded to the D.A’s office and a juvenile detention hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday.

“What happened to Jesse should never happen to anyone’s child. He was tased. This is an act of violence,” said Kim Moore, a community member.

The district said it has a state mandated safety plan in place and possible changes could be made.

“What are we going to do as a district and as a community to change that paradigm because something has to be done,” said a community member.

CBS News 8 has learned that the officer who fired the taser, Bashir Abdi, tased a student back in 2014.

The NAACP is requesting his tasing record, student arrests and the officer’s discipline file.

The district said the officer is on medical leave.

The juvenile detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. One student was arrested for vandalism and another for assault on a police officer.

San Diego police plan to make more arrests.