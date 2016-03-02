One dead after fire tears through El Cajon motel room

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - An investigation is underway Wednesday, after a fire tears through a motel room, leaving one person dead.

Motel guests at the Villa Embasadora Inn say an older couple stayed in unit number 116.

Flames tore through the small room around 3:30 am. It scorched the neighboring room.

El Cajon, Heartland and San Miguel firefighters stopped it from spreading to the second floor at the 1500 block of East Main Street.

Christopher Rivalli heard a loud pop and breaking glass next door.

"I jumped out of bed and looked in there and I saw flames coming out. There's two people that stay in there, but I believe the lady is at work," Ravalli said.

"Once officers arrived with fire department personnel we did find a body inside. We're not sure if it's a man or woman, of if they're associated with the room," said Lt. Steve Kirk, El Cajon PD.

Rivalli says an older couple, possibly in their 60's or 70's, stayed in the room. A manager says they were motel guests since June and that a man named "Drake" may be the victim. However, this has not been confirmed by officials.

Firefighters are trying to determine the victim's identity.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.