Student reports sexual assault at CSU San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - Police at Cal State San Marcos were on the lookout Wednesday for a young man who allegedly sexually assaulted a student at the Quad residence hall.

The assault happened in the student housing center on East Barham Drive at Campus Way on Feb. 24 but was reported Tuesday, CSUSM police said.

The victim told police she knew her attacker and he is not a Cal State San Marcos student, authorities said. The suspect was described as white, 19

years old, 6 feet 2 and 215 pounds, with dirty blond hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on the assault was asked to call campus police at (760) 750-4567, or the university's hotline at (760) 750-7233. Anonymous

tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.