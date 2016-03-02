Annual Marine Corps Trials at Camp Pendleton - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Annual Marine Corps Trials at Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Marines and Navy corpsmen went head-to-head Wednesday morning.   

They're participating in the "Marine Corps Trials" and whoever makes the cut, moves on to the "Warrior Games."

The Marine Corps Trials provide an opportunity for all wounded, ill, or injured Marines, sailors, and veterans to further the rehabilitation of their mind, body, and spirit through competition and camaraderie. The 6th annual Marine Corps Trials, hosted by the Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment, will take place aboard Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 2-9.

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs, in the above video, reports from Camp Pendleton to explain how you can show your support.

Spectators are welcome.  Parking and admission are free to the public.  Non-military spectators need to bring a valid driver's license and registration.  

For information about the final schedule, click here.

