3.1 earthquake strikes Pine Valley

PINE VALLEY (CNS) - An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.1 rattled parts of San Diego County Wednesday.

The temblor hit shortly before 8 a.m. at a depth of around 2.49 miles, its epicenter 16 miles east-northeast of Pine Valley, 29 miles east of Alpine
and 32 miles east-southeast of the San Diego Country Estates, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, based on a computer-generated report.

No damage was reported, but someone in Tecate, Mexico, which is 31 miles away, told the USGS that weak shaking was felt.

