Stephen switched to the Puppy Oscars at Halftime - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Stephen switched to the Puppy Oscars at Halftime

Posted: Updated:

Sure, everyone was happy that Leo won his first Oscar, but nothing is as exciting as watching puppies on the red carpet.

In case you missed it, here’s a look back at this year’s Puppy Oscars, complete with fancy outfits, awards and stage appearances:

 [To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Show with Stephen Colbert weeknights at 11:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.