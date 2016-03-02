Deadly crash on eastbound SR-94 in Spring Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Deadly crash on eastbound SR-94 in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (CBS 8 - One person was killed Wednesday morning in a collision in Spring Valley on eastbound SR-94 after crashing their vehicle into a guardrail. 

The crash occurred before 11:00 a.m. when the motorist's vehicle crashed into a guard rail along the Spring Street exit off eastbound State Route 94. The crash left the vehicle overturned on an embankment alongside off ramp, forcing CHP to close the off ramp to Spring Street 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

