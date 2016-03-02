Detention hearing for teens accused in fight

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 16-year-old Lincoln High School student accused of punching a campus police officer during a lunchtime brawl at the school last week pleaded not guilty Wednesday to five charges in Juvenile Court.
RELATED: Parents demand answers after high school brawl
Deputy District Attorney Minaz Bhayani told Juvenile Court Judge Browder Willis that the fight broke out Friday after a group of students were ``play fighting'' and ``slap boxing'' near the school gym.
The campus police officer who responded to the scene thought he noticed cuts and blood on the 16-year-old's forehead and tried to render aid, but the boy ran off into a parking lot, Bhayani said.
The officer tried to make contact with the teen again, but the boy became aggressive and hit him, the prosecutor alleged. Bhayani said the officer then tried to handcuff the minor on the hood of a car, but the boy allegedly punched him six or seven times.
Another minor came up from behind and hit the officer, who fell to the ground, according to Bhayani, who alleged both minors then hit the officer another seven to eight times.
RELATED: Fight that left six injured investigated at Lincoln High School
The officer lost consciousness and suffered a concussion. He was coming out of that state of unconsciousness when he deployed a Taser on the accused, the prosecutor said.
At least 100 students surrounded the downed officer while he was being hit, Bhayani said.
The officer has pain in his neck and face, is confined to a wheelchair, and has no feeling in his right hand due to suspected nerve damage, Bhayani told the judge.
Despite the Probation Department's recommendation for detention at Juvenile Hall, the judge allowed the accused to be released to his parents under home detention and electronic surveillance, leaving his house only to go
to school.
Prosecutors did file charges against a second minor, but it was not clear if that was the juvenile who allegedly hit the officer from behind. A hearing on those court proceedings was closed to the public.
A readiness conference is set for March 11.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.