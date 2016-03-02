Boat goes up in flames in Encanto

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A late-morning blaze gutted a boat undergoing maintenance in an Encanto-area neighborhood Wednesday morning.



The owner was performing routine upkeep on the vessel in front of his Brooklyn Avenue home when it caught fire and rapidly became engulfed in flames shortly after 11 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.



It took crews less than 10 minutes to subdue the intense blaze, which caused no injuries, SDFRD spokesman Lee Swanson said.



Investigators determined that the cause of the fire was related to the work the owner was doing on it, though it was unclear exactly what sparked the flames, Swanson said.



The monetary loss was set at $30,000.