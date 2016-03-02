Service members record stories for children - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Service members record stories for children

Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Today is Dr. Seuss' birthday and the USO is celebrating with an event called United Through Reading

Service men and women are invited to record themselves reading a Dr. Seuss book to the children in their live. The stories will then be sent to those kids when the service member deploys. 

CBS News 8's Shannon Handy reports at the USO downtown where the story telling got underway in this video report. 

  • Costco to hold special military shopping event

    Costco is honoring active-duty troops and veterans with a special shopping event.  

     

  • Oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran turns 106

    The oldest living Pearl Harbor veteran is celebrating a major milestone. Poway resident Ray Chavez turned 106 years old over the weekend.

     

    Women who coded in war time

    Women Who Coded in War Time War is not just the physical action that takes place on the battlefield. During the First World War technology development became the best form of defense against enemy attack. 

     

