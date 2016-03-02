Service members record stories for children

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Today is Dr. Seuss' birthday and the USO is celebrating with an event called United Through Reading.

Service men and women are invited to record themselves reading a Dr. Seuss book to the children in their live. The stories will then be sent to those kids when the service member deploys.

CBS News 8's Shannon Handy reports at the USO downtown where the story telling got underway in this video report.