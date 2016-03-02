Calm and brave boy honored for saving the day

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – A 14-year-old boy received well deserved recognition on Wednesday for a 911 call that saved his mother’s life.

Jose Carlos Gutierrez received a 911 Hero’s Medal of Honor for his bravery and for remaining calm when his mom collapsed last December.

“I just didn’t want her to die. I just didn’t want to cry,” he said.

Last December, Gutierrez’s mother was unconscious and he took over the situation. He remained stoic during the situation.

San Diego dispatcher Brenda Rivera nominated Jose Carlos for the local 911 Heroes Award. Both of them were recognized at Wednesday’s event.

“He told me he was 14-years-old, I couldn’t believe it,” said Rivera.

Initially, Jose Carlos' grandmother made the 911 call, but she panicked and could not give an address.

“There was nothing I could get out of her until he took over the call. Then I was able to get them help quicker,” said Rivera.

Laura Gutierrez, Jose Carlos' mother, suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes, but she has since recovered from the episode.

She and the entire family are so grateful Jose Carlos kept his cool.

“I'm very thankful for him and also for the dispatcher and medical team that came to help me. If it wasn't for them I don't think I would be here today,” said Laura.

Visit the 911 For Kids Program website to learn more about the program.