Two seriously injured in crash near SDSU

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Wednesday night near San Diego State University.

The crash happened on Campanile Drive and Montezuma Road, according to San Diego Fire Department.

One witness said she was getting ready to cross the street when she saw a white Prius hit a black Toyota head on.

Sofia Hughes is an EMT and rushed to the driver of the black Toyota who was alert, but the driver of the white Prius, with a company logo on the car "Solar City," was going in and out consciousness.

According to police, just before 8:30 p.m., Wednesday night the Prius driven by a 27-year-old man was heading west on Campanile, and the black SUV was heading south making a left turn onto Montezuma when the cars collided head on.

The man in the Prius was sent to mercy hospital to be treated for major injuries.