Manhunt underway for armed robber in Hillcrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Hillcrest-area taco shop and a 7-Eleven store in Golden Hill were robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.

The first of the apparently unrelated holdups occurred at La Posta De Acapulco's on Third Avenue near West Washington Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. A gunman demanded cash from an employee at the 24-hour eatery and fled, San Diego police Officer Frank Cali said.

Police described the suspect as Hispanic, in his 20s and wearing a blue and red hooded sweatshirt, a black bandana over his face and black gloves.

Just over 15 minutes later, a gun-wielding man robbed 7-Eleven store on Broadway near 24th Street and ran off with an undisclosed amount, Cali said.

The suspect in that robbery was described as Hispanic, in his mid-20s and about 5 feet 4. He was wearing a bright blue hoodie with a white ''R'' on

the right chest area, a black beanie with a bill and white gloves.