Uber driver fired, accused of drunken crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An Uber driver was arrested Thursday morning for alleged misdemeanor DUI and other counts after his car struck a party bus in the
Gaslamp district.
   
Shariff Herndon, 41, ran a red light at F Street and Sixth Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to San Diego police. His westbound 2015 Nissan
sedan crashed into the rear driver's side of the southbound charter coach, which was carrying no passengers at the time.
   
When officers arrived, Herndon told them he worked for the Uber and had been on his way to pick up a fare when the collision occurred.
   
Herndon, who failed a field sobriety test, allegedly gave the officers a phony name and then got into a struggle with them while being taken into custody. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
   
No one else was hurt in the traffic accident or altercation with police, SDPD spokesman Travis Easter said.
   
The suspect was booked into San Diego Central Jail on misdemeanor charges of driving while impaired, resisting arrest and providing police with a false identity. He was being held on $5,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Monday morning.

