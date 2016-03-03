Man dies after getting struck jaywalking

NATIONAL CITY (CBS 8/CNS) - A man was struck by a vehicle on a National City roadway and later died in a hospital, authorities said Thursday.

The man suffered major head trauma when he crossed the 1600 block of Sweetwater Road near Prospect Street round 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to National City police. The impact crushed the windshield.

His name was not immediately available.

A police dispatcher said the driver stopped after the crash.