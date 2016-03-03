El Cajon motel fire victim identified

EL CAJON (CNS) - Authorities Thursday publicly identified a man whose body was found following a fire in his El Cajon motel room.

Drake Lou Pappas, 61, was found dead as firefighters extinguished the blaze that gutted the room he shared with his wife at the Villa Embasadora on

East Main Street near Broadway early Wednesday, according to El Cajon police and the county Medical Examiner's Office. Pappas' wife was at work at the time, authorities said.

The blaze erupted in the victim's room for unknown reasons around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday. Another motel guest called for help from a nearby pay phone after seeing smoke billowing from Pappas' room, according to the medical examiner's office.

Heartland Fire & Rescue units had the fire knocked down in about 13 minutes and subsequently found Pappas' body, authorities said. A cause-of-death ruling is on hold pending autopsy results.