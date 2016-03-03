Cache of century-old Ty Cobb baseball cards found - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Cache of century-old Ty Cobb baseball cards found

Posted: Updated:
This undated photo provided by Professional Sports Authenticator shows one of seven Ty Cobb baseball cards, a baseball-card find of a lifetime, that were found crumpled paper bag in a dilapidated house. This undated photo provided by Professional Sports Authenticator shows one of seven Ty Cobb baseball cards, a baseball-card find of a lifetime, that were found crumpled paper bag in a dilapidated house.
This undated photo provided by Professional Sports Authenticator shows the back of one of seven Ty Cobb baseball cards, a baseball-card find of a lifetime, that were found crumpled paper bag in a dilapidated house. This undated photo provided by Professional Sports Authenticator shows the back of one of seven Ty Cobb baseball cards, a baseball-card find of a lifetime, that were found crumpled paper bag in a dilapidated house.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — From a crumpled paper bag in a dilapidated house came a baseball-card find of a lifetime. Seven of them actually.

Card experts in Southern California said Wednesday that they have verified the legitimacy — and seven-figure total value — of seven identical Ty Cobb cards from the printing period of 1909 to 1911. Before the recent find, there were only about 15 known to still exist.

Joe Orlando, the president of Professional Sports Authenticator in Newport Beach, California, who verified the find, said it is "spectacular" and "miraculous" to have come across such a cache.

"I am not sure if any other baseball card find is more remarkable than this new discovery," Orlando said in a statement.

The family who discovered the cards in a neglected paper bag at the run-down house of a deceased great-grandfather has asked to remain anonymous.

Publicist Donn Pearlman, who helped announce the finding, said only that they are from a southern state and that the cards were first taken to a dealer in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

That dealer, Rick Snyder of MINT State Inc., said his initial reaction after getting a voicemail from the family was "absolute skepticism."

"I doubted they were authentic because finding seven of these cards at one place at one time seemed almost impossible," Snyder said. But after examining photos and then finally seeing the cards themselves a week later, he became convinced.

Orlando said he was also dubious at first. But after his office and an outside expert examined the cards, he became a believer.

The cards with the famed Detroit Tigers slugger come from a lot known as T206, the group most prized by collectors that also includes the Honus Wagner card, arguably the most famous sports card ever.

They say on the back "TY COBB — KING OF THE SMOKING TOBACCO WORLD" in green ink.

The cards' value is sure to shift now that there are so many more in existence, and an exact figure is difficult to pin down. But Orlando said the total worth of the whole cache should exceed $1 million. It's not yet clear what the family who found them intends to do with them.

On a scale of 1-10, 10 being mint condition, the cards range from 3.5 to 4.5, which is high for cards that are more than a century old.

"This is one of the greatest discoveries in the history of our hobby," Orlando said.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • NCAA Latest: Sweet 16 set after wild opening weekend

    NCAA Latest: Sweet 16 set after wild opening weekend

    Monday, March 19 2018 2:05 AM EDT2018-03-19 06:05:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 
    Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow. 

  • UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    UMBC wins on social media during NCAA Tournament upset

    Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.