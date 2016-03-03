Yellow Cab unveils app to compete with Uber, Lyft

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Yellow Cab company is fighting to get business back from competing services like Uber and Lyft.

Tony Palmeri, president of San Diego Yellow Cab, unveiled the company's Ride Yellow app, which allows people with a mobile device to hail the nearest Yellow Can in San Diego County.

In a statement, the company said:

"Unlike Uber and Lyft, there will never be any surge pricing, and customers who request a cab using the RideYellow app -- instead of phoning -- will save 33%."

The company also said that unlike Lyft and Uber, their drivers will be required to go through background checks performed by the California Department of Justice.

