The official Ghostbusters trailer is out

Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters of course, but this time it’s an entirely new team busting those ghosts.

Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones are starring in the new Ghostbusters movie due out July 15, 2016.

So, strap on your proton pack and check out the trailer:

"I ain't afraid of no ghost!"

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]