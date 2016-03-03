Howdy: Sweet Schnauzer mix needs loving home for his golden years

Breed: Schnauzer mix

Age: 12 years old

Gender: Neutered male

ID #: 198072

Adoption Fee: Sponsored - His adoption fee has already been paid for by someone who wants him to find a loving home.

Howdy, a 12-year-old Schnauzer mix, is looking for a loving home to spend his golden years. This darling senior boy is as sweet as can be. He loves soft pets and snuggles, and would prefer a calm family who can give him a plush bed for naps and leisurely daily walks.

Howdy is blind, but that doesn’t stop him from enjoying life one bit! He is friendly with other dogs, but prefers to stick close to his humans for companionship. He’s a wonderful little dog who will make an exceptional best friend.

His adoption fee includes his neuter, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of worry-free medical insurance from Trupanion Insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

