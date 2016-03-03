More charges added to suspects in home invasions

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Four of the six people accused in a series of home invasion robberies in North County are facing more chargers.

A status conference turned into an arraignment Thursday after the district attorney's office filed an amended complaint that added three new charges on four of the six defendants.

One count of conspiracy and two counts of residential burglary were added to Thomas Smith, Victor Harvey, Aaron Rico the III, and Aaron Rico the V.

A preliminary hearing for the six defendants has been set for June 6th.

The prosecutor said Smith, Rico, Rico and Harvey are accused of breaking into a pair of residences in Carmel Mountain Ranch and Sabre Springs in the early morning hours of Feb. 11.

Wang alleged the defendants broke into a home through an unlocked door about 2:50 a.m., pointed a gun at the victims -- who included 13- and 11-year-olds -punched the father of the family in the head and got away.

Two hours later, the defendants allegedly broke into another home about three miles away, again pointed a gun at the victims, tied them up, kicked one person and ransacked the residence before getting away with $2,000 worth of electronics.

The suspects also have been linked to a similar robbery that took place in the 11400 block of Aliento Court in Rancho Bernardo on Feb. 5.

While conducting searches as part of the investigation, detectives impounded two replica guns believed to have been used during the robberies, police said.