Saldaña  endorses downtown stadium initiative

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Former state legislator and mayoral candidate Lori Saldaña announced her support Thursday on a proposal to build a downtown Chargers stadium.

Saldaña endorsed the Citizens Plan for a downtown stadium location combined with a convention center expansion. Saldaña says that the Mission Valley location is an important source of open space that should be returned to the citizens of San Diego.

"The future of San Diego with a strong climate action plan is about protecting and preserving the open space we have and focusing our development in areas that have the infrastructure in place to support more people, more traffic and not impose more traffic on communities like Mission Valley," said Saldaña .

The Citizens Plan aims to increase hotel taxes to pay for the convention center expansion and convert much of the Qualcomm Stadium site into parks and academic facilities.

Saldaña will be running as an independent mayoral candidate challenging Kevin Faulconer in the June primary.