Dental Molestations: Woman says she too was a victim

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A woman came forward on Thursday to say she believes she too was a victim of a dental assistant accused of sexually abusing patients under sedation.

She also claimed she tried to warn the University Heights Clinic about his behavior last year.

On Tuesday, more than 20 charges involving a dozen additional alleged victims were added against a former dental assistant accused of sexually assaulting girls and women while they were under anesthesia in the dental office where he worked for three years.

Luis Ramos, 36, was originally arrested last month and charged with seven felony counts of sexual battery of an unconscious 17-year-old patient.

Deputy District Attorney Martin Doyle added 24 counts, including felony sexual penetration and misdemeanor sexual battery.

Ramos had been out of custody on $100,000 bail, but was taken back to jail when Judge Dan Link increased the bail amount to $1 million, noting an "extreme change of circumstances.''

In the initial case, Doyle alleged that Ramos molested the girl -- touching her breasts and putting his face in her chest -- for about seven minutes while he was alone with the teen at the surgical office on Jan. 21.

Ramos had worked for the surgical office for three years, Doyle said.

A preliminary hearing is set for April 5.