CrimeFighters Alert: Manhunt for Anthony Ragone

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The CBS News 8 Crimefighters are helping authorities in a manhunt looking for Anthony Ragone.

Anthony Ragone has a no bail felony arrest warrant for possession of narcotics for sale.

His criminal history includes multiple convictions for possession of narcotics for sales, transportation of controlled substances, and possession of stolen property.

He is known to frequent Oceanside and Vista.

Ragone is described as 5'10-tall, 155-pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS.

A reward is being offered for his arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.