Rail service in parts of North County to be unavailable for weekend

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Rail service along the coastal corridor between Oceanside and San Diego will be unavailable this weekend because of construction on two projects, according to the North County Transit District.
The work means there will be no NCTD Coaster or Amtrak trains south of Oceanside on Saturday or Sunday. Regular service will resume in time for the Monday morning commute.
Projects coordinated by the San Diego Association of Governments will replace aging wooden trestle railway bridges at the Los Penasquitos Lagoon, and add a crossover as part of work to add a second track in Rose Canyon.
The NCTD said there will be no special bus service to replace the Coaster train, but passengers are welcome to ride the 101 bus route or a Metropolitan Transit System bus.
Amtrak officials said three daily train runs will be canceled this weekend. Passengers on other Amtrak trains will be shuttled on buses between Oceanside and Solana Beach, Old Town and downtown San Diego.
The San Diego Police Department has launched an internal investigation into a program intended to reward officers for making drug arrests.
Police were involved a pursuit late Saturday that ended with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Escondido.
Two people died early Sunday morning after a high-speed chase ended in a head-on crash in North County.
A man was shot and killed by police at an officer- involved shooting in Escondido, a sheriff's lieutenant said Sunday.
An approaching winter storm is poised to open an "atmospheric river" of subtropical rain clouds on Southern California this week, but the San Diego area is expected to see just a fraction of that moisture, forecasters said Sunday.
A man threw rocks at vehicles on Interstate 5 near Imperial Beach Sunday, and threatened police with a pickaxe as he ran into a riverbed.
San Diego Sen. Toni Atkins will make history Wednesday when she becomes the first woman and first lesbian to hold the California Senate's top job.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly drunk when he crashed his car into a stopped vehicle, pinning a motorist between two bumpers, police said Sunday.
A 27-year-old man suffered fatal injuries as the result of a "punching game'' inside of a bar Saturday morning in the Gaslamp
neighborhood of San Diego.
A large plume of smoke filled the sky in Miramar on Saturday morning after a concrete supply building went up in flames.