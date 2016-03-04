Robber fires gun at witness during El Cajon taco shop holdup

EL CAJON (CNS) - One of two robbers who held up a 24-hour taco shop in El Cajon fired a gunshot at a witness, but missed, police said Friday.

The suspects were armed with a knife and a handgun as they demanded money from the cash register at Sombrero Mexican Food at the corner of West Main and South Pierce streets shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, El Cajon police Lt. Royal Bates said.

A witness who was inside the eatery called 911 to report the robbery as it was underway and followed the suspects as they ran out of the business, prompting one to open fire. Bates said the dispatcher was still on the line with the witness and heard the gunshot.

The witness, who was not injured, apparently backed off as the robbers sped away in a newer model black BMW sedan and headed west on Interstate 8, according to the lieutenant. Officers arrived shortly afterward.

Bates said the robbery was captured on surveillance video, which was under review.

Both suspects were described as Hispanic men in their mid-20s, about 5 feet 8 and of medium build. The knife-wielding man had a goatee and was wearing a bulky green jacket. The other had a mustache and was wearing a dark jacket.

Anyone with information on the robbery was asked to call police at (619) 579-3311, or Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

