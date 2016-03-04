Man arrested in La Jolla assault

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Ventura County man accused of jumping a pedestrian on a La Jolla roadside, throwing her to the ground and sexually assaulting her, pleaded not guilty Friday to assault with intent to commit rape and other charges.



Marco Antonio Villasenor, 25, was ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Villasenor, of Oxnard, allegedly ran up to the woman from behind and attacked her as she was walking to her car in the 7700 block of Exchange Place shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.



The assailant fled after the 25-year-old victim fought back and screamed, according to San Diego police Lt. Paul Phillips. The woman made a 911 call to report the crime, and officers took Villasenor into custody a short time later on nearby Fay Avenue.



The victim identified Villasenor as her alleged attacker, the lieutenant said.



Villasenor faces up to eight years in prison if convicted, said Deputy District Attorney Judy Taschner.



A readiness conference was set for March 15 and a preliminary hearing for March 17.