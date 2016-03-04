Superintendent gives update on Lincoln High School brawl

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego Unified Superintendent Cindy Marten, the National Action Network and community leaders held a news conference Friday regarding the fallout from the brawl at Lincoln High School.

Prosecutors said it started as a play fight, or slap boxing, during the lunch hour last week.

On Wednesday, one of the young defendants, a 16-year-old boy, was placed on home detention. He faces four felony charges, including assault on a police officer, who was allegedly beaten unconscious. He faces up to eight years and eight months in custody if convicted.

Superintendent Marten made it clear the students will still have to go through the justice system, but will not be denied their right to an education. Marten announced Friday that no student will be expelled based on the fight.

"We as a district have committed in our policy and in our actions to a restorative approach. We stand with our children with love and respect, giving them opportunities for their education and their success,” she said.

This decision not to expel the students, part of San Diego Unified's 'Restorative Justice' system, does not mean they won't face any potential punishment, which could include suspension or community service?.

At Friday's conference, newly appointed board trustee Dr. Sharon Whitehurst-Payne spoke out against what she feels is an unfairly negative portrayal of Lincoln High School.

"These students are tired of it! I am tired of it too! Because it's time for our kids to move forward!" she said.

Five students and a campus security officer were hospitalized after the fight.

That officer is accused of going too far during the intense scene.