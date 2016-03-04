Go Red for Women luncheon raises awareness for number one killer of women

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Hundreds Go Red Friday to raise awareness about heart disease and stroke, and CBS News 8’s Barbara-Lee Edwards had the privilege to host the event.

The American Heart Association held its Go Red for Women luncheon at the Grand Del Mar in Carmel Valley Friday.

The Go Red campaign raises money for research and education programs to treat and prevent heart disease here San Diego.

"Women need to be reminded, we're just so busy taking care of everyone else and this just a great fun, again, platform to engage them and get them to think about their risk factors and make small changes,” said event co-chair, Catie Madani.

Doctors say heart disease is the number one killer of women, more than all cancers combined.



