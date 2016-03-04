Can Jeff stomach the new cannibal exhibit?

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The new exhibit, "Cannibals: Myth & Reality," opens at Balboa Park Saturday, March 5. The exhibit is scheduled to have a two year run at the San Diego Museum of Man.

And, I decided to see if I could stomach the display that's taking a tongue and cheek approach.

"Cannibals: Myth & Reality" is a unique exhibit that will make visitors question everything they think they know about cannibals. The display is surprisingly uplifting - and even lighthearted - in places.

As you enter the exhibit you are met by a look at cannibalism in pop culture - it's been in so many movies and television shows. Visitors can also play a custom-made video game similar to "Oregon Trail," in which you find out whether you can make better choices than the Donner Party did. You too can struggle with the hard choices of starvation with a giant "Operation"-style game that teaches visitors about the caloric value of the human body.

The exhibit is both light-hearted and reflective. Museum-goers enter a candle lit room with moving story of the Uruguayan rugby team that made the difficult choice of cannibalism after crashing in the Andes mountains in 1972.

At the display's opening party, the guests will eat ribs. Phil's BBQ will cater the event.