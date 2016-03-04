SDSU student research symposium kicks off

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's a chance for San Diego State University to show off work by some of its best and brightest students.

Friday was opening day of the two day student research symposium.

Students presented their discoveries and findings on a number of topics ranging from scientific projects to the creative arts.

This year more than 550 students took part from all eight colleges at the university.

"It spans a wide range of creative arts and painting, to sculpture, to robotics, to science, to biology, all kinds of things,” said the director of Research Affairs, Rick Gulizia.

Awards will be handed out at the end of the symposium Saturday, March 5 and then the winners will go on to compete at the state level in May.