Koi show opens Saturday Del Mar Fairgrounds

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) – Do you miss the Westminster Dog Show?

If so, not to worry, you now have a chance to check out the kings and queens of the koi world.

Hundreds of the finned beauties will go on display at the Del Mar Fairgrounds for the 29th annual Koi Show and Competition.

The show will feature vendors, workshops and tank displays.

There's even a special "see through window" where you can come face-to-face with the fabulous fish.

