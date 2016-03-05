Man fires several gunshots in Rancho Bernardo home

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A Rancho Bernardo man was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation after allegedly firing several gunshots inside

his home, according to San Diego police.

The man called 911 late Saturday morning to report what he said were burglars inside his house at 12171 San Tomas Pl. in Rancho Bernardo, Officer Frank Cali said.

The San Diego Police Department issued a neighborhood alert for residents to shelter in place within a four-block area, but lifted the alert

about 10 minutes later.

When officers arrived, they found no one else in the house besides the gunman. No one was injured. Officers were accompanying him to the hospital. His identity was not released.