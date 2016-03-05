Friend of Harper Lee says he's writing book on her life

ATLANTA (AP) — A longtime friend of Harper Lee says he is writing a book on the Pulitzer-Prize winning author who wrote the American classic "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Wayne Flynt told The Associated Press on Saturday that he expects the book, a mix of memoir and biography, to be finished by the end of the year. Lee died last month at the age of 89.

Flynt, who is a history professor, says he's known Lee for about 35 years.

Flynt eulogized Lee in a ceremony at the First United Methodist Church on Feb. 21. At the time, Flynt said he delivered a eulogy that Lee specifically requested years ago. The eulogy was a tribute Flynt gave in 2006 when Lee won the Birmingham Pledge Foundation Award for racial justice.





Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.