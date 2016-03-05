Police searching for armed gas station robber

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A second Arco station was robbed at gunpoint in the Normal Heights neighborhood within minutes of another one that was robbed in El Cerrito, according to the San Diego Police Department.

This Arco station at 3296 El Cajon Blvd. was robbed at 8:10 p.m. Friday, just 10 minutes earlier than the stickup at the El Cerrito station, SDPD

Robert Heims said.

During this robbery, the masked gunman also pulled out a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, who handed it over. The gunman fled east on El Cajon Boulevard, Heims said.

This suspect was also Hispanic, stood 5 feet tall and wore a stocking cap and a scarf over his face. He was also wearing a beige shirt and blue

jeans, Heims added.

In the second holdup, the suspect was described as Hispanic, about 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing black clothes and black mask.

Anyone with information on either of these Arco station robberies was asked to call the SDPD at (619) 531-2000. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. All tips can be made anonymously.